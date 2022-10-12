CNA Explains: What you need to know about the upcoming increase in bus and train fares

SINGAPORE: Public transport fares will increase by up to 5 cents from Dec 26 as operators continue to grapple with rising energy prices.

In its annual fare review exercise, the Public Transport Council (PTC) said it would increase fares by 2.9 per cent, after taking into account the need to keep fares affordable for the public while ensuring that the system remains financially sustainable.

Here’s what you need to know about the fare increases.

ADULT COMMUTERS

From Dec 26, adult card fares will increase by 4 cents for journeys of up to 8.2km. For journeys longer than 8.2km, fares will increase by 5 cents.

This means that an MRT journey from Boon Lay to Clementi, where the distance is 8.2km, will be S$1.45 for adult commuters, up from S$1.41 currently.

Taking the MRT from HarbourFront to Paya Lebar, which covers a distance of 11.5km, will cost S$1.64, up from S$1.59.

STUDENTS, SENIOR CITIZENS AND PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Students and senior citizens holding concession cards will also see a rise in public transport fares. However, the increase will be capped at 1 cent per journey.

This will also extend to concession card fares for low-wage workers and people with disabilities. Introduced in 2014, these schemes are funded by the Government.

Low-wage workers will continue to get discounts of up to 25 per cent off adult fares.

Meanwhile, fares for commuters with disabilities will continue to be pegged to that of seniors, which is a discount of up to 55 per cent off adult fares.

CASH FARES, MONTHLY CONCESSION OR TRAVEL PASS USERS

Prices of monthly concession passes and adult monthly travel passes will remain unchanged.

A hybrid monthly concession pass for primary school students currently costs S$43.50, while that for secondary and polytechnic students is S$54. University students and full-time national servicemen pay S$90.50.

Senior citizens pay S$64 while monthly travel passes for adults cost S$128.

Bus cash fares will also remain unchanged for the third year in a row since 2019.