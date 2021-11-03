Bus, train fares to increase by up to 4 cents from Dec 26: Public Transport Council

SINGAPORE: Bus and train fares in Singapore are set to increase for the first time in two years towards the end of December, amid rising operating costs and a drop in ridership, the Public Transport Council (PTC) announced on Wednesday (Nov 3).

The PTC said it decided to grant the maximum allowable fare adjustment quantum of 2.2 per cent to help operators mitigate the costs of running public transport services.

From Dec 26, fares for adult commuters paying by card will increase by 3 cents for journeys of up to 14.2km, and 4 cents for journeys longer than 14.2km.

This means a trip between the Sengkang and Raffles Place stations, which is about 14.2km, will cost S$1.67 for adult commuters using travel cards, up from S$1.64 currently.

Meanwhile a trip from Boon Lay to Pasir Ris on the East-West Line will increase from S$2.13 currently to S$2.17 in the future.

Fares for concessionary groups - such as students and senior citizens - will go up by 1 cent per journey.

There will be no fare increase for monthly concession and travel passes, as well as those who pay cash for buses or purchase single trip tickets for trains, it added.

"Around 2 million commuters, or more than half of all Singaporeans, will continue to enjoy subsidised fares of up to 70 per cent off adult fares," the PTC said.