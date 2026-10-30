Singapore firms eyeing China market should target smart tech, green economy: EnterpriseSG

SUZHOU, Jiangsu: Singapore companies looking to expand into China should focus on growth sectors such as smart technology, advanced manufacturing and the green economy, said Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG).

Mr Kow Juan Tiang, the statutory board's executive director for China, said opportunities remain abundant for firms offering innovative solutions.

He added that China's vast market, manufacturing capabilities and supply chains could also serve as a springboard for expansion into Southeast Asia and beyond.

“(China) is a very large market that is still showing significant growth, and that represents a lot of opportunities for Singapore companies to expand,” he said during a media trip organised by the agency.

“It’s very important for us to know our core capabilities and the value proposition that we have.”

One Singapore company tapping into China's rapidly growing robotics sector is Xnergy, which develops contactless charging solutions for autonomous robots.

As factories, warehouses and other industries increasingly deploy robots, keeping large fleets charged and operational has become a growing challenge.

Most robots rely on contact charging, which requires physical docking and can lead to wear and tear over time.

Xnergy's technology works like universal chargers, allowing robots of different brands and models to charge without needing to be physically plugged in.

Robots can automatically return to a charging station when their batteries run low, with charging beginning once they are correctly positioned.

Since entering China in 2021, Xnergy has witnessed what its co-founder and CEO Chin Foong Tong described as "exponential growth" in the robotics industry.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, China installed 354,000 industrial robots in 2025, accounting for about 60 per cent of global installations.