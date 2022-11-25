Shops near new TEL MRT stations see more customers ahead of festive period

SINGAPORE: Business near two new Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) stations have boomed since the MRT stations opened, with one store telling CNA that footfall and sales have increased by 30 per cent.

About 500,000 commuters visited the 11 new TEL Stage 3 stations when they opened for free rides on Nov 11. The stations were officially opened two days later.

The new stations have created easier access to shopping centres such as Great World and Tanglin Mall.

Retailers in both shopping centres told CNA that business has improved since the opening of the stations - Great World and Orchard Boulevard - about a week and a half ago.

Skechers, which has an outlet at Great World, has seen an average 30 per cent increase in customer traffic and sales since the opening of the MRT station at the mall’s doorstep.

Ms Irene Lee, Skechers’ general manager, said: “Prior to the opening of the Great World station, most of our regular customers are residents staying in nearby areas.

“But since the MRT station opened, we have begun to see more families coming from further areas to explore Great World, especially on weekends.”