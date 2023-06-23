Businesses prepare for rise in demand for masks and air purifiers, as Singapore braces for haze season

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s COVID-19 pandemic rules may have eased, but it could soon be time to mask up once again, as the upcoming haze season approaches.

Businesses here are preparing for a rise in demand for masks and air purifiers, after authorities advised the public to protect themselves against dust and smoke particles as the region enters the dry season.

Mask suppliers are ramping up manufacturing orders by 30 per cent to meet the surge in demand for N95 masks, while more families are also seeking ways to improve air quality at home.