Businesses spending more to cope with Singapore’s sweltering heat

SINGAPORE: Businesses are forking out more money to keep their workers hydrated amid the scorching heat.

This includes preparing more mineral water bottles and fruit packets for workers.

The mercury rose above 36 degrees Celsius in the first half of April, with the warm weather in the first fortnight expected to continue for the rest of the month, the Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said on Apr 17.

The daily maximum temperature was above 34 degrees Celsius on most days in the first half of the month, with four days registering temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or higher, said the Met Service.

The rising temperatures are taking their toll on Singapore businesses.