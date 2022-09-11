Seeing more performances in your neighbourhood? Buskers venture to more locations with booking system

Mr Ong, 46, said that he has tried performing in Orchard but prefers the “heartland vibe”.

He admitted that when he first started his music career, he did not think of busking professionally, and he thought only tissue sellers sang at MRT stations.

“Eventually, slowly, we realised that our songs and maybe our vibe is more suitable for the heartlands,” he said.

People in the heartlands tend to show more appreciation and stopped more often to listen, he said, while people in central areas are often in a hurry.

Post-pandemic, buskers have more choices where to perform as the National Arts Council (NAC) has launched a booking portal for buskers. While this was piloted during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has now come fully online with the resumption of busking activities.

Before, each busker got five locations that they can busk at, and there wasn’t a way to book. There was always a possibility that someone else would get there before they did.

Busker Norman Mohd Yusof, who has been busking for 10 years, has had this experience. He went to check the venue and it was available, but after he parked his car and went to get his instrument, someone came and started busking in the spot in the five to 10 minutes that he was gone.

“With this (e-booking) system, that should not happen,“ he said. “To me, it’s very fair because it allows you to be sure before you go to the location, unlike before.”

With the new booking system, he and his partner Rahmat Daros can be sure they have a slot when they book one online.