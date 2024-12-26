More busking locations made available as interest in street performances hold steady
To better support street performers, 17 new busking spaces have been added, including dedicated MRT station locations for buskers with disabilities.
SINGAPORE: Street performer Fatt Kew, better known by his stage name The One Boy Band, has a new trick up his sleeve – virtual vocals.
His busking act is now accompanied by a hologram of Japanese anime character Hatsune Miku, singing and dancing next to him while he juggles multiple instruments.
He said the vocaloid was the missing piece of the puzzle in his act, and has gained him a strong following since it was launched three weeks ago.
“People are more receptive to singing, but I really can’t sing, I can only play instruments, which may sometimes be a bit boring,” he told CNA.
“So, I always try to think of ways to intrigue the audience… put a singing element into my act. That's why I use technology.”
Anime fans keep track of his busking location on Instagram, often around Taman Jurong, Suntec, and Paya Lebar Square. They turn up in costumes and dance enthusiastically with light sticks or two stalks of negi – Japanese long onions commonly associated with the character.
Fatt Kew is no stranger to the anime community – he used to busk while cosplaying as No-Face from the animated film Spirited Away.
But the addition of the virtual singer has brought him attention outside his niche audience.
“I initially thought only anime lovers and cosplayers would love this act. But sometimes there are even kids three or four years old, and seniors (in their) 70s and 80s, they enjoy the hologram… they find this (collaboration) very interesting,” he said.
CHALLENGES BUSKERS FACE
True to his namesake, The One Boy Band plays drums with his feet, alongside guitar, bass and piano, played using his hands.
But putting all the different elements together is not easy. Besides the S$7,000 (US$5,200) price tag to buy equipment, including his new holographic device, he also spent countless hours researching, experimenting and perfecting his performance.
His background as a software engineer helped him programme and code the music software.
Fatt Kew said one of the biggest challenges he faces is the weather, as most of his shows take place outdoors. With the year-end wet season, his equipment, many of which depend on electricity, risk coming into contact with the rain.
Another difficulty is transportation – he has to book a six-seater private hire vehicle or taxi to haul all his equipment to and fro the busking venue. Still, he said the joy of busking is worth the hassle.
“I love busking because it gives me a opportunity to express my creativity. (When) I see a big grin on their (the audience's) faces, this puts a big smile in my heart too, making all the preparation and logistics nightmare on every gig worthwhile,” he said.
Jonathan Goh, a circus artist with 10 years of busking experience, said that some policies may make it harder for performers.
“Limitations like sound decibel level, or currently along Orchard Road… they have had to close some spots and we had to figure out where else we can go,” he said.
Goh, who is also the co-chairman of the Buskers’ Association Singapore, is currently based in London but performs at Orchard, Clarke Quay and Marina Bay whenever he is back in town.
The organisation supports street performers in the nation, with initiatives such as capability development workshops that teach aspiring buskers the art of performance and how they can improve their act.
SUPPORT FOR BUSKERS
Still, the challenges have not dampened interest in busking.
The National Arts Council (NAC) said it has received over 600 applications so far this year, matching last year’s figures. Some new acts include ventriloquism, beatboxing, and caricature.
The statutory board said it has progressively rolled out policies over the past year to enhance support for buskers.
It added 17 new busking spaces, including dedicated MRT station locations for street performers with disabilities, as part of NAC’s partnership with SMRT and ART:DIS Singapore.
Additionally, the council extended the validity of the busking Letter of Endorsement for experienced buskers on the scheme from one to two years, which they can also renew without having to get through another audition.
Currently, there are over 350 endorsed busking acts, with youths making up more than half of them.
“When I first started, it was more of the seniors applying for a busking permit. But now, it’s very different… There are a lot of youths very interested, even kids under the age of 16 with their parents supporting them doing street performance,” Goh said.
“I see this growth as a very positive thing, because when there's younger people, it adds more creativity and ideas.”
He added that while Singapore’s busking scene is still fairly young, performers today are getting increasingly creative and the future looks vibrant.
“We are still in the nascent stage of how buskers can infuse technology with their shows. At the moment a lot of people are still experimenting with it. It will take time,” he said.
Next Wednesday (Dec 31), the association is closing the year with a celebratory showcase from 5pm to 11pm at 111 Somerset featuring both seasoned and new buskers.