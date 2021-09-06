Singapore lifts suspension of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after technical assessment

SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) lifted a suspension on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft flying in and out of the country from Monday (Sep 6).

The suspension was previously imposed in March 2019 in light of two fatal incidents involving the aircraft in less than five months.

In March 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines crash involving a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet killed 157 people. In October 2018, a Lion Air 737 MAX 8 jet crashed in Indonesia, killing 189 people.

The authority on Monday said: "CAAS made the decision to lift the restrictions after completing its technical assessment, which included an evaluation of the design changes to the aircraft made by Boeing and approved by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other validating authorities.

"CAAS also reviewed the operational data of flights of the aircraft that had resumed service over the past nine months and observed that there have been no notable safety issues."

The US lifted its flight ban on the Boeing 737 MAX in November 2020 after a 20-month review process. The FAA at the time also published an airworthiness directive specifying design changes - including installing new flight control and display system software - that must be made before the aircraft can return to service, as well as training requirements.