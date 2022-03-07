CAAS launches first safety charter for Singapore aviation sector

SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Monday (Mar 7) launched a safety charter to uphold standards as the travel industry recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Charter for a Strong and Positive Safety Culture in Singapore is the first of its kind for the aviation sector here. The launch took place at the annual Aviation Safety Forum at the Pan Pacific Hotel.

“Recognising various safety-related challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the charter expresses the shared commitment by leaders in the sector to jointly uphold safety standards and strengthen safety culture in their respective organisations as air travel recovers,” said CAAS in a news release.

To date, 80 aviation organisations have signed the charter; more are expected to do so in the coming months, said CAAS.



They include major airlines, training organisations, maintenance, repair and overhaul firms, aircraft manufacturers, the airport operator, ground handlers, industry associations and unions.

The charter sets out to encourage voluntary reporting of safety hazards, unsafe practices and safety errors, and including self-disclosure of mistakes, slips and lapses.



It also aims to promote confidentiality and protection from punitive action for self-disclosure of safety lapses and errors, while “not tolerating conduct that constitutes gross negligence, wilful misconduct or criminal activity”, said CAAS.



Mr Han Kok Juan, director-general of CAAS, said: “Aviation safety must be a non-negotiable and the top priority of the Singapore aviation sector as air travel recovers and we ramp up operations.

“The safety charter is a statement of shared commitment, by leaders of the Singapore aviation sector, to uphold the highest safety standards as we work together to rebuild and reclaim Singapore’s position as a global air hub this year.”



Singapore recently eased border measures to facilitate the arrival of travellers into the country.



Last week, it announced new vaccinated travel lanes for Vietnam and Greece, while extending the quarantine-free arrangement to more cities in Malaysia, Indonesia and India.