Cabby, 69, arrested for closing car window on traffic policeman's arm and dragging him along road

SINGAPORE: Singapore police arrested a 69-year-old taxi driver on Sunday (Oct 9) after he allegedly wound up his car window on a Traffic Police (TP) officer’s arm and drove off, dragging him along the road.

The officer was patrolling around Holland Road on Sunday afternoon when he spotted the taxi driver purportedly using his mobile phone while driving, said the Singapore Police Force in a news release on Wednesday.

He then signalled the driver to stop, but he ignored him and continued driving.

“The TP officer followed him and eventually managed to stop the taxi driver along Farrer Road,” police said. “During the engagement with the 69-year-old driver, the driver was uncooperative and refused to provide his particulars.

“Sensing that the taxi driver might drive off again, the TP officer reached his hand out to turn off the ignition button of the vehicle. However, the driver allegedly wound up his window and drove off before the officer could remove his arm.”

The officer, aged 34, was dragged along the road for "a few metres" before the driver stopped and wound down the window, police added.

The driver was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharge of duty.

The officer was taken conscious to hospital and received outpatient treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharge of duty could be jailed for up to seven years, as well as fined or caned. However, as the taxi driver is above 50 years old, he cannot be caned.

For using a handphone while driving, he could also be fined up to S$1,000, jailed up to six months or both.

The police also reminded motorists to drive safely and abide by traffic rules and regulations.

“The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts of violence towards police officers or public servants carrying out their duties,” they said.

“The police will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger the safety of our officers or other road users.”