New Acting Manpower Minister Jasmin Lau says responsiblity is to help workers, companies navigate tech changes

SINGAPORE: New Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau said on Wednesday (Jul 22) that it is the ministry’s responsibility to help workers and companies navigate the ways technology is changing work.

“This will mean looking at how we uplift our workers in the most vulnerable segments, helping Singaporeans cope with more frequent career transitions, and also ensuring that lifelong learning is genuinely accessible and relevant,” she told reporters at a press conference announcing changes to the Cabinet.

“We must also take care of workers throughout different stages of their careers.

“We have our younger Singaporeans stepping into the workforce for the first time. Also our adult workers managing their careers while caring deeply for their children and their loved ones. And also our older workers who can and want to continue contributing.”

Ms Lau said she would also “keep a close eye on retirement adequacy, so that Singaporeans who have worked hard all their lives can look forward to their later years with confidence”.

Her appointment to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) was part of a slate of changes announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday.

In addition, Ms Lau, 44, was promoted to Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information.

She was previously minister of state for education as well as digital development and information.

Ms Lau also paid tribute to predecessor Dr Tan See Leng, who remains in the Cabinet as minister for trade and industry (energy and industry), saying that he left “big shoes to fill”.