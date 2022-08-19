New digital tool for healthcare workers to help cancer patients estimate treatment costs and subsidies

SINGAPORE: A digital calculator was launched on Friday (Aug 19) to help healthcare workers better estimate the monthly treatment costs for cancer patients, taking into consideration factors like their eligibility for government subsidy schemes.

It was jointly developed by a team at the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS) and local artificial intelligence start-up Bot MD.

"The calculator enables staff to instantly estimate out-of-pocket costs to patients based on inputs which are easily accessible from healthcare systems," they said in a media release.

The estimations are based on patients’ prescribed cancer treatment, residency status, means-testing tier and eligibility for various government schemes.

Schemes loaded into the calculator include the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) cancer drug scheme, drug subsidy schemes, the Pioneer and Merdeka Generation schemes, as well as subsidies for outpatient specialist services.

“The calculator will be updated in tandem with national revisions and institutional price revisions to ensure that the estimated costs align with the actual costs patients can expect to pay,” said NCIS and Bot MD.

They added that frontline employees at NCIS, including pharmacists, patient services associates, ground operations staff, medical social workers and doctors, were involved in developing the calculator.

“This ensured a user interface that is intuitive and simple,” said NCIS and Bot MD said, adding that they hope to make the calculator available to all cancer and non-cancer patients in public and private healthcare institutions.