Call centre lines across NHG Health institutions, including four hospitals, temporarily unavailable

SINGAPORE: Call centre lines across institutions under NHG Health are temporarily unavailable, the group said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 13).

The group said it is working to restore access to the lines.

Four hospitals are under NHG Health: Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Woodlands Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital.

The group also manages 10 polyclinics, including Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic and Yishun Polyclinic, and institutions such as the Institute of Mental Health, National Skin Centre and National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

CNA's calls to NHG's main contact centre hotline at 10am immediately failed before connecting.

Calls to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Khoo Teck Puat Hospital also failed to connect, though a call to the Institute of Mental Health connected successfully.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital said in a Facebook post that patients visiting its clinics and pharmacy may experience longer waiting times while the call centre lines are down.

"Patients and members of the public may visit our websites and the HealthHub and NHG Health app for assistance," NHG Health said.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. We seek your understanding and patience during this time."