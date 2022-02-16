Unfairly penalised employees should not be afraid to seek help: TADM on pump attendant incident

SINGAPORE: Both local and migrant workers are protected under the Employment Act against unauthorised salary deductions, and should not be afraid to seek help if they feel they've been "unfairly penalised", said the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM).

TADM, which manages employment disputes between workers and employers, was responding to a CNA story where a petrol station's pump attendant was told he had to compensate a customer for a mistake.

At the end of January, CNA received a tip-off about the incident that happened at a Caltex petrol station.

The pump attendant, who had accidentally pumped petrol into a diesel car, was initially informed that the total repair cost was around S$400. But after a week, he was told that he had to pay the customer more than S$1,500.

This sum included the cost of a rental car, parking fees and all transport-related costs that the customer had spent while his Kia car was in the workshop.

The pump attendant was also told that the S$1,500 would be deducted from his salary if he failed to pay.