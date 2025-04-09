'Unacceptable and hurtful': Former NMP Calvin Cheng's remarks on pro-Palestine activists crossed a line, says Masagos

SINGAPORE: Public comments made by former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng about a pro-Palestinian activist group in Singapore were “unacceptable and hurtful”, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said on Wednesday (Apr 9).

Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development, was weighing in on the matter for the second time in a week.

“The way those comments were framed crossed a line. It’s not just about disagreement, it’s about the message it sends, that some Singaporeans somehow do not belong if they speak up.

"That is not something we can accept. Not here,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

In a post on Mar 13, Mr Cheng criticised a group known as Monday of Palestine Solidarity, whose members have been accused of disrupting Meet-the-People Sessions.

“I would like to sponsor them to relocate to Gaza, expenses paid by me. But only if they never come back … I am offering business class to the leaders. And to their 928 followers, can buy them some walking shoes each. Take a slow hike,” he wrote on Facebook.

His post sparked backlash, a police report and legal threats.

Mr Masagos said many people, especially those within the Malay Muslim community, felt angry and dismissed. He added that social harmony is valued and protected in Singapore.

“It has taken decades of effort, confidence and trust to build it, and that trust can be easily shaken by careless words. We must all be mindful of the negative impact we may cause to our social cohesion, especially when we are in position of influence.”

Mr Masagos said he also addressed the matter directly during his interview with Berita Harian on Wednesday morning.

“No one has the right to suggest that another Singaporean should leave the country because of a different view. We all have a stake here,” he noted.

“I’ve seen how upset many in the community are, and your frustrations are valid. But I also urge you to be guided by our values or adab - not a sign of weakness but reflects our strength and wisdom.”

MASAGOS, SHANMUGAM VOICE DISAGREEMENT

In his remarks last week, Mr Masagos stated his disagreement with the views of Mr Cheng on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The killing of innocent lives must stop. Many have also shared their grief and frustration, deeply moved by the sufferings of innocent civilians, especially children.

"Here at home, Singaporeans of all backgrounds come together in solidarity. The fact that people of different ethnicities and religions stand united in calling for peace speaks volumes," he said on Apr 3.

"It reflects our deep values of justice, humanity, and mutual respect. I disagree with Calvin Cheng’s views about the Israel-Palestine conflict."

His comments came a day after Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said he takes a "very sharply different view" from those expressed by Mr Cheng.