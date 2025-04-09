'Unacceptable and hurtful': Former NMP Calvin Cheng's remarks on pro-Palestine activists crossed a line, says Masagos
The way his comments were framed crossed a line, sending a message that some Singaporeans somehow do not belong if they speak up, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli.
SINGAPORE: Public comments made by former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng about a pro-Palestinian activist group in Singapore were “unacceptable and hurtful”, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said on Wednesday (Apr 9).
Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development, was weighing in on the matter for the second time in a week.
“The way those comments were framed crossed a line. It’s not just about disagreement, it’s about the message it sends, that some Singaporeans somehow do not belong if they speak up.
"That is not something we can accept. Not here,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
In a post on Mar 13, Mr Cheng criticised a group known as Monday of Palestine Solidarity, whose members have been accused of disrupting Meet-the-People Sessions.
“I would like to sponsor them to relocate to Gaza, expenses paid by me. But only if they never come back … I am offering business class to the leaders. And to their 928 followers, can buy them some walking shoes each. Take a slow hike,” he wrote on Facebook.
His post sparked backlash, a police report and legal threats.
Mr Masagos said many people, especially those within the Malay Muslim community, felt angry and dismissed. He added that social harmony is valued and protected in Singapore.
“It has taken decades of effort, confidence and trust to build it, and that trust can be easily shaken by careless words. We must all be mindful of the negative impact we may cause to our social cohesion, especially when we are in position of influence.”
Mr Masagos said he also addressed the matter directly during his interview with Berita Harian on Wednesday morning.
“No one has the right to suggest that another Singaporean should leave the country because of a different view. We all have a stake here,” he noted.
“I’ve seen how upset many in the community are, and your frustrations are valid. But I also urge you to be guided by our values or adab - not a sign of weakness but reflects our strength and wisdom.”
MASAGOS, SHANMUGAM VOICE DISAGREEMENT
In his remarks last week, Mr Masagos stated his disagreement with the views of Mr Cheng on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“The killing of innocent lives must stop. Many have also shared their grief and frustration, deeply moved by the sufferings of innocent civilians, especially children.
"Here at home, Singaporeans of all backgrounds come together in solidarity. The fact that people of different ethnicities and religions stand united in calling for peace speaks volumes," he said on Apr 3.
"It reflects our deep values of justice, humanity, and mutual respect. I disagree with Calvin Cheng’s views about the Israel-Palestine conflict."
His comments came a day after Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said he takes a "very sharply different view" from those expressed by Mr Cheng.
Mr Shanmugam was on Apr 2 asked about Mr Cheng's controversial post.
"Mr Calvin Cheng comments on a variety of matters – I don’t see all of them. Those that I come across: I can say some I agree with, and some I clearly disagree with," said Mr Shanmugam.
"His views on Palestine and Israel, I can say are quite different from mine. I have a very sharply different view on Israel-Palestine from Mr Calvin Cheng."
"I previously said in November 2023 that Israel's actions are illegal and oppressive to Palestinians, and that remains my view," he added.
Mr Shanmugam's comments came on the same day Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said he had reported "unauthorised activity" on his Facebook page to Meta, after a "like" appeared on Mr Cheng’s post under his name.
"I did not 'like' the post by Calvin Cheng on Mar 13, 2025. I do not share those views," Dr Balakrishnan said in a brief Facebook post. "I have since taken measures to enhance account security."
His press secretary told CNA that a report had been filed with Meta, which is investigating the matter.
"GROSSLY INSENSITIVE"
The Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association (Pergas) on Apr 6 expressed its “deep consternation” about Mr Cheng’s remarks, which it said "included inflammatory suggestions directed at members of the Muslim community in Singapore".
It said Mr Cheng’s comments, which were made in the public domain, could be interpreted as “dehumanising, dismissive, and grossly insensitive, especially in light of ongoing global tragedies that continue to cause grief to communities around the world”.
The association also called on the relevant authorities to "carry out what is necessary to protect our nation’s social fabric", saying that individuals who "incite hatred, sow discord, or make insensitive and harmful remarks must be held accountable".
In response to Pergas' statement, Mr Cheng said that his remarks were "not directed at any group defined by race or religion".
"I neither mentioned race nor religion in my post ... I directed my remarks at a group of people which included non-Muslims," he said, adding that he understood the association's sentiments and hoped it would re-read his post in this context.
Mr Cheng added that he has commenced legal action against several people, including former Singapore Democratic Party chairman Jufrie Mahmood and Reform Party leader Kenneth Jeyaretnam, whom he said have defamed him.
Mr Cheng also separately said that Mr Jufrie had lodged a police report accusing him of Islamophobia, and that Mr Jeyaretnam, activist Martyn See, alternative news platform The Online Citizen, and one Mohamed Khair had expressed or republished similar views.
Mr Cheng last week addressed the allegation that he had called for all pro-Palestinian activists to be sent to Gaza, saying that his comments were in response to the "disruptive actions of a specific group of three activists" and noting that one of them was a Chinese man.
"I expressed frustration - like many others - and used sarcasm to criticise them. I did not generalise these remarks to all activists, nor did I mention race or religion.
"I believe deeply in the justness of helping Palestinians suffering in the current conflict, and support humanitarian efforts. But activism should be expressed constructively, without disrupting vital community processes such as (Meet-The-People Sessions) where residents seek urgent help," he wrote.