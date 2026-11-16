Jail for man who flew to Cambodia for 'customer service' job but found scam syndicate targeting Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean flew alone to Cambodia for a job that had initially been described as "customer service", even after learning before departure that the role was "scam-related".

When he got there, he found a scam syndicate targeting Singaporeans, complete with a "Ministry of Law" signboard, Singapore Police Force uniforms and soundproof video-call booths.

After spending a few days with the syndicate, he declined the "job offer" to be a scam caller. He asked his mother to arrange a flight home for him, but was arrested on arrival in Singapore around the time the syndicate was busted.

Justin Chen Junxi was sentenced on Monday (Nov 16) to 14 months and two weeks' jail.

He pleaded guilty to a charge under the Organised Crime Act for being a member of a Singapore-linked organised criminal group with cheating as one of its purposes. A second charge was taken into consideration.

HOW HE ENDED UP AT THE SCAM CENTRE

Between July and August 2025, Chen was introduced to a job opportunity by his friend "Marco", whose real name is Zandon Lim Yu Han.

Lim told Chen that the job was in customer service and was based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Chen was at first apprehensive because he was worried about his safety, but Lim assured him that it would be safe since they would go together.

Lim sent Chen an electronic ticket for a flight to Phnom Penh on Sep 4, 2025. Before the flight, Lim told Chen that the role was really "scam-related".

When the pair tried to board their flight at Changi Airport on the departure date, Lim was stopped because he was an undischarged bankrupt. Chen boarded the flight alone.

At Phnom Penh airport, Chen was greeted by other people and driven to the scam syndicate's premises, where he was assigned a room.

WHAT HE SAW, HEARD AND LEARNT

The next day, he was shown around the premises and told that the job he was applying for was to scam Singaporeans.

He was told that his commission would be 5 per cent of the amount he successfully scammed from victims, and that working hours would be from 8am to 5pm.

There were two tiers of callers.

Line 1 callers would pose as officers of a Singapore bank and deceive victims into believing that there were unauthorised transactions in their bank accounts.

These callers would then transfer the victims to Line 2 callers.

Chen was told that Line 2 callers were "in charge of doing financial report" but did not get more details because he was told that he would be a Line 1 caller first.

On his tour of the premises, Chen saw at least 10 people inside a room making calls, as well as a "Ministry of Law" signboard intended to make Singaporeans on video calls believe that they were receiving calls from that ministry as part of a scam.

Chen said that he was surprised when he was told of this, but did not want to leave because the place was guarded.

He saw a clothing rack with uniforms from the Singapore Police Force and two or three makeshift video-call booths that were soundproof.

He was given a script for making scam calls and was taken to a caller known as Joe to learn from him. Joe's real name is Finan Siow.

Chen observed Siow making a few scam calls and was shown a list of people to call. The details included the full names, national identity card numbers and contact numbers of Singaporeans.

Siow issued Chen an old iPhone to use when making scam calls and asked what he wanted his work name to be. The name Justin was already taken, so Chen was given the name "Benson".

Chen turned on the phone he received and saw multiple Telegram messaging groups already pre-loaded on the device. He continued observing Siow making scam calls.

At around 10.30am, the syndicate stopped its operations when it encountered network issues. They later stopped work for the day and Chen returned to his room.

He later joined other workers in prayers during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival and had dinner before turning in for the day.