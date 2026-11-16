Jail for man who flew to Cambodia for 'customer service' job but found scam syndicate targeting Singaporeans
The syndicate offered the young man a 5 per cent commission and gave him a script, an iPhone and a list containing Singaporeans' personal details.
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean flew alone to Cambodia for a job that had initially been described as "customer service", even after learning before departure that the role was "scam-related".
When he got there, he found a scam syndicate targeting Singaporeans, complete with a "Ministry of Law" signboard, Singapore Police Force uniforms and soundproof video-call booths.
After spending a few days with the syndicate, he declined the "job offer" to be a scam caller. He asked his mother to arrange a flight home for him, but was arrested on arrival in Singapore around the time the syndicate was busted.
Justin Chen Junxi was sentenced on Monday (Nov 16) to 14 months and two weeks' jail.
He pleaded guilty to a charge under the Organised Crime Act for being a member of a Singapore-linked organised criminal group with cheating as one of its purposes. A second charge was taken into consideration.
HOW HE ENDED UP AT THE SCAM CENTRE
Between July and August 2025, Chen was introduced to a job opportunity by his friend "Marco", whose real name is Zandon Lim Yu Han.
Lim told Chen that the job was in customer service and was based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Chen was at first apprehensive because he was worried about his safety, but Lim assured him that it would be safe since they would go together.
Lim sent Chen an electronic ticket for a flight to Phnom Penh on Sep 4, 2025. Before the flight, Lim told Chen that the role was really "scam-related".
When the pair tried to board their flight at Changi Airport on the departure date, Lim was stopped because he was an undischarged bankrupt. Chen boarded the flight alone.
At Phnom Penh airport, Chen was greeted by other people and driven to the scam syndicate's premises, where he was assigned a room.
WHAT HE SAW, HEARD AND LEARNT
The next day, he was shown around the premises and told that the job he was applying for was to scam Singaporeans.
He was told that his commission would be 5 per cent of the amount he successfully scammed from victims, and that working hours would be from 8am to 5pm.
There were two tiers of callers.
Line 1 callers would pose as officers of a Singapore bank and deceive victims into believing that there were unauthorised transactions in their bank accounts.
These callers would then transfer the victims to Line 2 callers.
Chen was told that Line 2 callers were "in charge of doing financial report" but did not get more details because he was told that he would be a Line 1 caller first.
On his tour of the premises, Chen saw at least 10 people inside a room making calls, as well as a "Ministry of Law" signboard intended to make Singaporeans on video calls believe that they were receiving calls from that ministry as part of a scam.
Chen said that he was surprised when he was told of this, but did not want to leave because the place was guarded.
He saw a clothing rack with uniforms from the Singapore Police Force and two or three makeshift video-call booths that were soundproof.
He was given a script for making scam calls and was taken to a caller known as Joe to learn from him. Joe's real name is Finan Siow.
Chen observed Siow making a few scam calls and was shown a list of people to call. The details included the full names, national identity card numbers and contact numbers of Singaporeans.
Siow issued Chen an old iPhone to use when making scam calls and asked what he wanted his work name to be. The name Justin was already taken, so Chen was given the name "Benson".
Chen turned on the phone he received and saw multiple Telegram messaging groups already pre-loaded on the device. He continued observing Siow making scam calls.
At around 10.30am, the syndicate stopped its operations when it encountered network issues. They later stopped work for the day and Chen returned to his room.
He later joined other workers in prayers during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival and had dinner before turning in for the day.
Chen said that he did not work for most of the next day apart from going to get a SIM card. He spent the rest of the time sleeping.
For the next few days until Sep 9, 2025, he spent time with other syndicate members at a short-term rental property booked through Airbnb that had been arranged for them.
He learned that the syndicate was moving its operations to Sihanoukville, a port city in Cambodia, and was invited to join as a scammer there.
Chen said that he would think about it, but chose not to follow the syndicate to its new premises. Instead, he asked his mother, who was in Singapore, to book a flight home for him.
He left on Sep 10, 2025 and arrived in Singapore in the early hours of Sep 11, 2025, when he was arrested upon arrival.
HOW THE SYNDICATE OPERATED
The court heard that the syndicate's rented premises in Phnom Penh included a villa and a nine-storey building that housed its members and were used to run its operations, with its callers living and working there.
Between September 2024 and Sep 9, 2025, the syndicate had at least 78 suspected members. Members interviewed by the Singapore police's Criminal Investigation Department said that they had joined voluntarily.
Between Sep 3, 2024 and Sep 9, 2025, the scam syndicate was linked to at least 528 reported scams with losses amounting to at least S$52.5 million.
The victims were aged between 26 and 84, with those aged 65 and above losing about S$11.8 million.
The syndicate moved the money obtained through scams, layered the proceeds and converted them into cryptocurrency.
The Singapore police received information about the syndicate conducting government official impersonation scams targeting Singaporeans.
On Sep 9, 2025, police officers and the Cambodian National Police conducted a joint enforcement operation in Singapore and Phnom Penh at the same time.
To date, the police in Singapore have arrested 21 people, including Chen.
As of June 2026, Interpol red notices had been issued against at least 30 other suspected members who remained at large.
The prosecution sought 16 months and two weeks' jail for Chen.
WHAT THE COURT CONSIDERED
Chen's lawyer, Mr Chen Yongxin from Mr Chooi Jing Yen's eponymous law firm, asked for no more than 13 months and three weeks' jail.
Mr Chen stressed that his client never communicated that he had formally agreed to be a Line 1 caller for the syndicate. He also never made any scam calls.
The lawyer said that Chen was employed in a customer service role at ride-hailing platform Tada Mobility before this incident. He left the company because he was dissatisfied with his pay rise and had purportedly found out that new hires in the same role were being paid more than he was.
Before leaving for Cambodia, Chen had gone for job interviews for multiple roles at different places and had an interview lined up for Sep 15, 2025.
His lawyer added that Chen had voluntarily chosen to stop associating with the syndicate.
In sentencing, District Judge Eddy Tham accepted that Chen had not taken the final step of accepting the job offer, and that he had voluntarily withdrawn from the syndicate.
For being a member of an organised criminal group, an offender can be jailed for up to five years or fined up to S$100,000, or both.
Lim's case is pending.