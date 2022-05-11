Australian pilot deported after serving jail term for abusing police officers while drunk

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old private jet pilot was deported on Wednesday (May 11) after serving a 10-week jail term for drunkenly abusing police officers in 2018.

Cameron Lachlan Milne's Employment Pass has been cancelled and the Australian is not allowed to re-enter Singapore, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a release.

In its release, MHA said it has "zero tolerance of acts of violence against public servants who are carrying out their duties, and will not hesitate to take strong action against those who do so".

Milne was sentenced on Mar 18 this year to 10 weeks' jail and ordered to pay a S$5,000 fine after pleading guilty to three charges: Voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant discharging his duty, harassing a public servant, and for causing annoyance while drunk, TODAY reported.

Five other charges relating to the incident were taken into consideration during sentencing, the report said.

THE INCIDENT

On Jun 14, 2018, Milne met friends for drinks at Boat Quay before heading to another bar at Pan Pacific Singapore hotel where he shared two bottles of vodka with friends, TODAY reported.

At about 1.30am, Milne left the bar to buy water at a convenience store in Marina Square mall, where a group of workers were carrying out cable installation works related to the National Day Parade, the report said.

Milne climbed into the workers' lorry and started throwing equipment around; the workers' supervisor called the police when Milne refused to get out of the vehicle.

The workers also alerted the national servicemen escorting the installation work for help, as Milne had tried to flee while waiting for the police to arrive.

A struggle ensued and Milne fell into a bush and pulled one of the national servicemen along with him, tearing the other man's shirt in the process.

Milne was arrested for causing annoyance in public while drunk, after he gave the police incomplete answers when they asked for his details and address.

MILNE TRIED TO BITE OFFICER'S HAND TWICE: MHA

While in the police car, Milne repeatedly kicked the driver's and front passenger seats where two officers were seated, MHA said.

The ministry added that when the officer seated in the back seat with Milne tried to restrain him, Milne kicked the officer's head and tried to bite his hand. Milne also verbally abused the three officers in the car.

TODAY reported that the officer later sought medical attention at the Singapore General Hospital, where he was found to have swelling, mild tenderness and a 5cm by 5cm bruise on his face.

Court documents listed nine abusive and explicit phrases that Milne had used against the officer while at the back of the car which was captured on a body-worn camera.