Can Singapore become a hub for sustainable cruise ships?

SINGAPORE: Badly hit by the COVID-19 crisis, the cruise line industry is bracing for a comeback – but in a more environmentally sustainable way.

Prior to the pandemic, the global cruise sector was worth US$150 billion (S$200 billion), according to the Cruise Lines International Association. But as cruise traffic plunged, it estimated that the industry lost US$50 billion in six months between March and September 2020.

Singapore now accounts for one-third of the world’s cruises, the Singapore Tourism Board said in April, owing to the rising popularity of "cruises to nowhere" at a time of international travel restrictions.

Under the Singapore Green Plan 2030, an environmental blueprint laying out green targets over the next decade, the country aims to become a sustainable tourism destination.

But the popularity of cruises in Singapore – with 1.8 million passengers in 2019 – does not square with the country’s eco-friendly tourism ambitions.

A 2017 report by German environmental organisation Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union suggested that a single cruise ship uses as much as 150 tons of fuel a day, releasing as much particulate matter as 1 million cars.

And a 2014 study by non-governmental organisation Friends of the Earth estimated that the cruise industry was responsible for dumping more than 1 billion gallons of sewage annually.