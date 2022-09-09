Why Canadian Pizza halved the number of its outlets in Singapore, and how it plans to turn things around

SINGAPORE: Mr Mohamed Abdullah, the CEO of Hobbs Holdings – which runs Canadian Pizza in Singapore – brought up a random conversation that he had with an accountant.

"He said: 'Oh, you guys still exist?'

"When I asked him if he had ordered Canadian Pizza before, he said: 'Yes ... but I thought you guys closed down.'"

This impression is what Mr Abdullah hopes to change, he told CNA.

"We were not loud. We were there (but) quiet … We didn't have marketing, we didn't have visibility. And we were very happy,” said Mr Abdullah, who took on the job last year after being a franchisee for about 15 years.

“We just want to revive this brand, make it more youthful. We are quite dated, if you ask me. We want to make it more youthful and energised in the market."

CONSOLIDATION

The brand launched in Canada in 1989, where it is known as Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza. Hobbs Holdings is the master franchise for this region.

Its first Singapore outlet opened in 1995 with just one outlet at Far East Plaza. At its peak, the chain had 36 outlets here, but now has 18 outlets run by 13 franchisees.

“We wanted to consolidate because of the rental hikes, costs, manpower and all that. And of course, competition,” Mr Abdullah said.

Canadian Pizza's popularity here is in part due to it being an affordable option, he pointed out.

“That’s our niche, that’s our selling point – the '2 for 1' (offer). So we have maintained that until now … If you look at Pizza Hut and Domino's, they have their own target audience, we have our own target audience. Our target audience is the middle-class group in Singapore,” he explained.

“We want to be affordable for people who have less to spend, bigger family to feed, parties, army boys. So this is what we are looking at. We are not looking at people who are going for acquired taste, more expensive. They are not our market.”