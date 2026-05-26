First EC land tender under new rules expected to draw healthy interest, slightly lower bids: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The first executive condominium (EC) Government Land Sales (GLS) tender under new rules is expected to draw healthy interest from developers, although they might bid more conservatively, analysts said.

The site, released for tender by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Tuesday (May 26), is located at Canberra Drive.

The site area is about 11,535 square metres with a maximum gross floor area of 18,457 sqm. It can yield an estimated 185 housing units, which is smaller than typical EC launches.

Analysts previously said changes to the policy – the doubling of the minimum occupation period to 10 years, the removal of the Deferred Payment Scheme, and an increased quota and priority period for first-timers – could cool land bids for project sites with tender closing dates on or after May 8.

This would potentially improve affordability for first-time home buyers.

The Canberra Drive site may be the litmus test on developers' confidence after the policy change, said Huttons Asia CEO Mark Yip.

“Even with the policy change on lower allocation to second-timers and longer priority period for first-timers, this well-located site may still see good interest from developers,” he said.

ATTRACTIVE LOCATION

The plot of land up for tender is across two other ECs – the Visionaire and the Brownstone – and next to the condominium Canberra Residences.

Mr Justin Quek, deputy group CEO of Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group, highlighted the site’s proximity to Canberra MRT, which is less than a 10-minute walk away.

Other nearby amenities such as Bukit Canberra, Sembawang Shopping Centre and Canberra Plaza can serve the needs of residents, and schools such as Sembawang Primary School and Wellington Primary School will bring added convenience to families with school-going children, he added.