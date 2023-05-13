Heart of the Matter: Recent changes to cancer drug list have lowered costs substantially, say experts

INSURANCE IS ALL ABOUT WHAT YOU WANT

But ahead of these changes, some insurers were offering additional coverage for cancer treatment and services in the form of riders.

Deputy CEO of Providend Ms Goh noted that many patients with a rider have a “buffet syndrome” and often make claims on unnecessary procedures. In turn, insurance companies will charge a higher premium for these riders.

When asked if MediShield Life coverage is sufficient, Ms Goh said it depends on a person’s healthcare expectations.

Those who are satisfied with a C-class ward in a restructured hospital will not need extra coverage while others who prefer a more conducive environment and who may want to choose their doctor, will have to upgrade and buy more insurance.

After consulting with other cancer patients, Ms Ho shared that she chose not to go for the private option but to seek treatment at the National University Hospital instead, hoping to extend her financial coverage.

“Let's say, the insurance does cover for this occurrence of cancer, what if future treatments, I can't afford it anymore? So that has always been a nagging point for me. And that's why public health care was my first choice all along,” explained Ms Ho.

Here are other highlights from the conversation:

MAKING FINANCIAL DECISIONS AS IMPORTANT AS TREATING CANCER

Gina Ho: I already have a “p plus plan” from my insurance provider. So that will cater for me for private hospital. However, if I'm not able to have a secure income at the end of the day, if there are any financial challenges that come along the way, would I be able to afford private class? So that was definitely one key consideration that I had.

Evelyn Goh: (On whether MediShield Life is enough), it's really a function of what's your healthcare expectations. If you're happy going to C ward at a restructured hospital, no air-con, no TV, no shared bathrooms and all that, then that's fine.