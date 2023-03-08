This retired SAF captain survived cancer, taught himself to bake and started a business selling pastries

Flitting around the kitchen, the lean and muscular 34-year-old is a picture of health.

It is a stark contrast to six years ago, when he nearly lost his fight to cancer.

BATTLING CANCER

It started with a pain in his lower back pain followed by nausea and significant weight loss.

Two months later, in December 2016, tests confirmed his worst fear: He had stage 4 choriocarcinoma, a germ cell cancer.

“I was only given a 5 per cent of survival,” said Mr Fuad.

“It was aggressive in nature and the cancer had already metastasised to other parts of my body like my lungs, lymph nodes. It was going upwards from the testicular area and was already spreading up to the spinal cord and the concern was that it might reach the brain.”