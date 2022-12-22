CNA Explains: Why are criminals above 50 spared caning and how could that change?

SINGAPORE: The issue of whether rapists aged 50 or older should be exempted from caning was thrust into the spotlight on Monday (Dec 19) when President Halimah Yacob called for a review of the decades-old law.

Her suggestion has garnered mixed reactions, ranging from the Law Society of Singapore president agreeing with her to the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) saying that it opposes corporal punishment.

In a Facebook post, Madam Halimah expressed her dismay at a recent spate of “highly disturbing and sickening” cases of children being raped in their own homes. She said it was “ironic” that they could escape the pain caused by caning.

Some offenders committed the rapes while they were under 50 but their crimes were only reported after they turned 50, Mdm Halimah further noted.

If a criminal cannot be caned due to his age, the courts can impose additional jail time of up to 12 months in lieu of caning.

CNA looks at why the law was introduced and how it could be changed if a review does take place.

Why was the cut-off age for caning set at 50 years old?

Lawyers and experts said the age limit for judicial caning was likely introduced during the colonial era in the late 1800s when life expectancy was closer to 50 — significantly shorter than in modern times.

Singapore’s statutes do not specifically provide a reason for the cut-off age.

The average life expectancy at birth for Singapore residents was 83.7 years as of last year, according to the Singapore Department of Statistics.

Mr Adrian Wee from Characterist LLC noted that the age limit is enshrined in the Criminal Procedure Code, which Singapore inherited from the British.

The cut-off age was most likely implemented because “the general principle is that we don’t cane the old and infirm”, which would be cruel and lead to a "disproportionate amount of suffering", he said.