Rapists above 50 years old should not be spared caning, says President Halimah Yacob

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob on Monday (Dec 19) suggested that rapists aged 50 or older should not be spared caning, in a Facebook post expressing her dismay at recent cases of children being raped in their own homes.

Under Singapore's Penal Code, a convicted rapist can be jailed up to 20 years and fined or caned.

Those 50 years old and above cannot be sentenced to caning, but can be imprisoned longer in lieu of corporal punishment.

In September last year, Members of Parliament suggested that the age limit for caning be raised, with Mr Murali Pillai (PAP-Bukit Batok) saying: “I don’t see why Parliament should presume in favour of a repeat sex offender that he is not fit to be caned when he is clearly fit enough to commit such heinous acts."

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said “there was no reason" to increase the age limit for caning, noting the "significantly lower" number of men over age 50 and arrested for serious offences that attract caning.

On Monday, Madam Halimah brought up the idea again, writing in a Facebook post: "Rapists should not be spared the cane just because they are fifty years old. It’s ironic that they could escape from the pain caused by caning despite the lifetime of severe trauma and irreparable damage that they cruelly inflicted on their victims which will last a lifetime.

"In some cases, the rapes were committed earlier but reported only after the perpetrator reached fifty years old. It’s timely that we review this law," she added.

"It’s our duty to protect our young and we must not fail them."

Last week, CNA reported a case of a 54-year-old man who was sentenced to jail for molesting his daughter repeatedly from when she was 10 years old.

In November, a man admitted to trying to rape his four-year-old daughter twice, while another father went on trial for allegedly grooming his daughter over eight years before raping her when she was 12.