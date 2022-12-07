Traffickers finding new ways to smuggle drugs into Singapore, including in fire extinguishers and fruit: CNB

The amount of cannabis seized this year has already topped last year's, and consumption of the drug is creeping back to pre-COVID levels, Mr Sng said.

The bureau warned that regardless of the forms that controlled drugs take – in their raw format or infused into food products – they are still an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Possession, consumption, trafficking, and production of controlled substances will incur strict penalties, it added.

OVERSEAS CONSUMPTION IS AN OFFENCE

With the borders opening up following the pandemic, authorities said they are also facing more challenges in overseas drug consumption as travel resumes.

Sixty-nine Singaporeans and permanent residents were arrested at various border checkpoints for drug offences between January and November this year, including cannabis abusers.

Over the past few years, cannabis laws have been relaxed in several countries – most recently, in Thailand.

Some eateries in Thailand use cannabis as ingredients, for instance in pizzas and hotpots, and several tourists have reportedly realised that their dishes contained cannabis only after consuming them.

Such cases could become more common as travelling picks up around the region, and the CNB is advising travellers to be vigilant of the food they consume, as the same penalties apply to controlled substances taken overseas.

It also cautioned travellers to be aware of ingredients in the products that they bring into Singapore.

“If you are to travel overseas ... if you're going to countries where cannabis is legalised, just be careful with what you are consuming. If you're buying certain products, make sure you know what they contain,” said Mr Sng.