CNA Explains: Why is it against the law for Singaporeans and PRs to take drugs overseas?

When and why did Singapore close this "loophole"?

While Singapore's laws generally do not apply to residents who commit crimes overseas, certain laws, including the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, have an extraterritorial nature. That is, they apply to Singaporeans and permanent residents who offend overseas.

Under the Act, Section 8A states that a citizen or permanent resident who consumes drugs overseas "may be dealt with as if that offence had been committed within Singapore".

Speaking in Parliament during the second reading of the Misuse of Drugs (Amendment) Bill on Jun 1, 1998, then-Minister for Home Affairs Wong Kan Seng said the Government needed to plug the "loophole".

More Singaporeans were consuming drugs when travelling, with the number of people testing positive for drugs at checkpoints rising 26 per cent from 1994 to 1997, Mr Wong said.

At that time, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) could not charge those who used drugs overseas, even if they tested positive at immigration entry points.

"With more Singaporeans travelling overseas, the easy access of drugs nearby in neighbouring countries and the proposed harsher penalties for hardcore addicts, it is prudent to plug this loophole," said Mr Wong.

"Otherwise, local addicts would intentionally make trips out of Singapore to neighbouring countries to get their fixes to avoid arrest and prosecution in Singapore, and to make a mockery of our drug laws."

The provision came into effect on Jul 20, 1998, and states that a person found to have smoked, administered to himself or consumed a controlled or specified drug - whether outside or within Singapore - through a urine test will be dealt with as if the offence had been committed in Singapore.

The law was applied in the case of DJ Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long who consumed drugs during a trip to Amsterdam.

Long was arrested at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Oct 28, 2015, and her urine sample was found to have contained traces of drugs.

Aside from drugs, corruption is another offence for which Singaporeans can be prosecuted even if committed overseas, under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1960.

Other statutes, such as the Securities and Futures Act 2001, the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act 2021, and the Passports Act 2007, also have extraterritorial aspects.

Lawyer Amarjit Singh Sidhu from Amarjit Sidhu Law Corporation also pointed out that under the Penal Code, commercial sex with a minor below 18 outside Singapore is an offence.

The Penal Code also covers facilitating tours outside of Singapore for commercial sex with a minor under 18.