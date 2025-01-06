11.8kg of cannabis among S$1 million worth of drugs seized; 4 arrested

SINGAPORE: Four people have been nabbed by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) during an operation that also netted drugs with a street value of more than S$1 million (US$730,000) - including a haul of about 11.8kg of cannabis.

The three men and one woman are all Singaporeans, the bureau said in a news release on Monday (Jan 6).

Two of them - a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old man - were arrested on Saturday afternoon at a carpark in the Cassia Crescent area, near the Geylang and Mountbatten neighbourhoods.

The 27-year-old was found to have about 1,855g of heroin, 1,032g of Ice, 98g of ecstasy tablets and 300 Erimin-5 tablets on him.

About 136g of Ice and 21g of cannabis was found on the 25-year-old.

A subsequent search of a car which the first two suspects were arrested next to led to the recovery of about 11.78kg of cannabis.

CNB officers also found and confiscated 1,632g of heroin, 923g of Ice, 877g of ketamine, 234g of ecstasy tablets and 1,200 Erimin-5 tablets.

A third suspect, also aged 25, had fled upon witnessing the arrest of the two men.

"He was arrested following a short pursuit," said CNB, adding that an "offensive weapon" was seized from him and handed over to the police.

CNB officers also raided the suspected hideout of the 27-year-old, leading to the recovery of about 73g of Ice, 21g of heroin, 20 Erimin-5 tablets and "a small amount" of ecstasy tablets.

"A 25-year-old woman suspected drug abuser was arrested within the unit," said the bureau.

CNB said the seized drugs could "potentially feed the addiction of about 4,590 drug abusers for a week".

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing.