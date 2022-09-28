Cannabis hidden in fire extinguisher among 13kg of drugs seized in CNB raids
Five suspected drug offenders, aged between 31 and 42, were arrested during anti-drug operations in Rivervale, Upper Serangoon and Yishun.
SINGAPORE: Five suspected drug offenders were arrested in two anti-drug operations conducted on Monday (Sep 26), said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).
Nearly 13kg of drugs with a total estimated street value of S$790,000 were seized in the operations.
These include about 8,293g of cannabis, 20g of seeds believed to be cannabis seeds, 2,172g of Ice, 2,026g of heroin, 246g of ketamine, 191g of Ecstasy tablets, 648 Erimin-5 tablets, and 94 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps.
DRUGS HIDDEN IN FIRE EXTINGUISHER
On Monday afternoon, a 42-year-old Singaporean man was arrested after CNB officers intercepted his vehicle near Rivervale Street.
A total of about 6,069g of cannabis, 524g of Ice and 124g of Ecstasy tablets were recovered from the vehicle, along with three fire extinguishers that had been hollowed out.
About 4,517g of cannabis was concealed inside one of the fire extinguishers.
The man was also escorted to his residence nearby, where about 2,224g of cannabis, 20g of seeds believed to be cannabis seeds, 301g of Ice, 246g of ketamine, 1g of Ecstasy tablets, 648 Erimin-5 tablets and 94 LSD stamps were seized.
"VIOLENT STRUGGLE"
In another operation on Monday afternoon, CNB officers arrested a 33-year-old Singaporean man and a 42-year-old Singaporean man near Upper Serangoon View.
"Both men had put up a violent struggle to resist arrest, and necessary force was used to subdue them," said CNB.
About 12g of heroin was recovered from the 33-year-old man, while about 31g of Ice was recovered from the 42-year-old man.
A total of about 2,002g of heroin, 1,312g of Ice, 66g of Ecstasy tablets and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the 42-year-old man’s residence nearby.
A 40-year-old female foreign national who later returned to the residential unit was also arrested.
About 12g of heroin, 4g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were also seized from the 33-year-old man’s residence located at Yishun Ave 4.
A 31-year-old female foreign national who was in the residential unit was also arrested.
The total amount of drugs seized in both operations is sufficient to feed about 1,180 cannabis abusers, 1,240 Ice abusers and 960 heroin abusers for a week, according to CNB.
Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.
Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.