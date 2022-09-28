Cannabis hidden in fire extinguisher among 13kg of drugs seized in CNB raids

SINGAPORE: Five suspected drug offenders were arrested in two anti-drug operations conducted on Monday (Sep 26), said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Nearly 13kg of drugs with a total estimated street value of S$790,000 were seized in the operations.

These include about 8,293g of cannabis, 20g of seeds believed to be cannabis seeds, 2,172g of Ice, 2,026g of heroin, 246g of ketamine, 191g of Ecstasy tablets, 648 Erimin-5 tablets, and 94 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps.

DRUGS HIDDEN IN FIRE EXTINGUISHER

On Monday afternoon, a 42-year-old Singaporean man was arrested after CNB officers intercepted his vehicle near Rivervale Street.

A total of about 6,069g of cannabis, 524g of Ice and 124g of Ecstasy tablets were recovered from the vehicle, along with three fire extinguishers that had been hollowed out.

About 4,517g of cannabis was concealed inside one of the fire extinguishers.