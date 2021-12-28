More than 3kg of cannabis seized at Tuas Checkpoint, driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old driver was arrested after officers at Tuas Checkpoint found more than 3kg of cannabis in a lorry, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday (Dec 28).

The lorry was carrying a consignment of mixed hardwood and aircon parts across the Causeway on Dec 20 when it was directed for further checks by ICA officers.

During checks, officers found a drawstring bag containing a black plastic bag behind the driver’s seat.

There were three packages in the black plastic bag, and each package was individually wrapped in aluminium foil and transparent plastic wrap. The packages "were believed" to have contained more than 3.1kg of cannabis, said ICA.

"The 24-year-old Malaysian male driver was immediately arrested and referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for further investigations," added the authority.

The amount of cannabis found was sufficient to "feed the addiction of 440 cannabis abusers for a week", said the authority.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security," it added.

"ICA will continue to work with CNB to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs across our borders. ICA will also continue to conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands across our borders."