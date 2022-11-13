More young people under 20 in Singapore caught taking cannabis; CNB to step up engagement with parents

SINGAPORE: As a father of two, Mr Sam Tee knows all too well the danger of young people taking drugs that they can now easily get through online chat groups.

But Mr Tee is not just any parent. On Nov 6, the longtime public servant was appointed as the new director of the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), following stints in the Ministry of Home Affairs and various police divisions.

In a two-hour interview with reporters on Friday (Nov 11), he flagged a key area of concern for Singapore's drug enforcement agency — more teenagers taking cannabis, also known as marijuana or weed.

Based on preliminary statistics, he said that the number of those arrested for consuming the Class A controlled drug so far this year has already surpassed last year’s figure of 138. This was particularly for those aged under 20, many of whom are students from both local and international schools.

CNB declined to provide specific figures for this year.

These are among the signs that cannabis abuse is “quickly returning” to pre-pandemic levels, Mr Tee added. The volume of cannabis seizures in the past nine months has also outstripped the whole of last year’s.

Mr Tee said: “Our people are getting more liberal, especially the youths. And in their minds, (they think), 'These are just 'soft' drugs; I watch Netflix and I see people taking drugs and it looks cool.'

“It doesn’t help that our people go overseas for exchanges and holidays, and those drugs are widely available, particularly cannabis. They may just try out of curiosity and when they come back, they may get hooked and also do drugs in Singapore.”

YOUTH NABBED OVER DRUGS

In one case that emerged last month, five teenagers aged between 14 and 16 were arrested for trafficking cannabis.

One of the 14-year-old youths surrendered about 115g of cannabis at a neighbourhood police post. More cannabis and food products believed to be infused with it were later seized from his home.