School work: The canteen operator who continues a legacy by cooking, and treats students like her own

SINGAPORE: Her love for cooking began decades ago.

There, under the watchful eye of her late mother, Madam Nor Aini Alwi chopped vegetables, fried spices and cooked meals.

“I started as early as nine years old, and the first thing I cooked was sambal goreng, which was quite tedious,” she told CNA. “That was followed by the rendang and the lontong gravy.”

When it came to cooking, her mother was not easy to please, said Mdm Aini. In fact, she could be “quite fierce”.

“I would cook every day for my family. I had to prepare lunch for my father before he went to work, and then for my siblings,” the 68-year-old added.

When it came to Hari Raya, there would be little sleep.

“I was asked to (help to) cook the whole thing until the next morning and I ended up sleeping after that,” she recalled with a laugh.

Decades later, this passion remains, as do many of the recipes.

Rather than cooking solely for her family, Mdm Aini, who has been a school canteen operator for more than two decades, feeds hundreds of people daily.

She started off as a receptionist at a car company selling Ferraris and Lamborghinis. But when her boss decided to migrate, Mdm Aini decided to leave as well. After spending some time feeling “bored” at home, she came across a canteen operator vacancy at Monk’s Hill Secondary School.

“I needed to find something which is meaningful. And since I like cooking (and) I like to see people happy to eat my food, why not try a canteen stall?”

Two decades, three school mergers and countless batches of students later, she has become a fixture at the school.

“The joy of this job is when I see the students and teachers eating my food with a great smile, that makes my day.”

"EVERYTHING IS IN MY MIND"

Mdm Aini’s day begins before some head to bed.

She typically wakes up at 3am, making sure that the ingredients for the day are prepared and ready. Leaving her home in Yishun about an hour later, she reaches Beatty Secondary School at 4.15am.

With the help of her cousin, who usually arrives later in the morning, the next two hours are spent getting ready.

That way, when the first customers arrive at 6.30am, most of the dishes at the nasi padang stall “Mamak Mia” are ready.

“I have to relax, have a free mind and know the menu of the day,” said Mdm Aini. “It has become my normal routine that I know what to cook, what day to cook, what dish to cook every single day. So everything is in my mind.”