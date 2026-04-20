Paragon’s medical suites, Orchard Road location key factors in S$3.9 billion sale: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Paragon’s medical suites and its position as a luxury mall along Orchard Road contributed to its high valuation, property analysts said.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) announced on Monday (Apr 20) that it will acquire Paragon for S$3.9 billion from Cuscaden Peak, whose shareholders include Singapore state investor Temasek.

The trust also agreed to sell Asia Square Tower 2, a commercial development in the Marina Bay precinct, to Malaysia's IOI Properties for S$2.48 billion.

“Paragon has long positioned itself as a luxury shopping destination, and its own materials highlight international brands,” said Professor Lee Kwan Ok, from the real estate department with the National University of Singapore’s business school.

“That premium identity has been built over decades, which matters because luxury clustering tends to be self-reinforcing: once a mall reaches that level of brand positioning, it becomes much easier to sustain image, tenant demand, and pricing power.”

Globally, undifferentiated retail is under pressure, but prime, experience-led destination assets in “tightly held urban locations” remain highly valuable, said Prof Lee.

“Paragon sits in the heart of Orchard Road and is explicitly positioned as a premier freehold integrated development, so the market is valuing it very differently from a generic mall,” he added.

The freehold development, which comprises retail, office and medical suites, has 714,915 square feet of net lettable area. Both its retail and office or medical components were fully occupied as of Jan 31.

The acquisition will be funded through a combination of debt, a S$600 million private placement and proceeds from the sale of Asia Square Tower 2.