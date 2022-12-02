CapitaLand reveals it created virtual influencer Rae to test commercial viability of new technology

SINGAPORE: Developer CapitaLand announced on Friday (Dec 2) that they created virtual influencer Rae to test the commercial viability of new virtual technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rae, or @here.is.rae on Instagram, was designed as a practical solution to enhance customer engagement by brands in the virtual realm, said the developer's managing director of digital ventures Tan Bee Leng.

The virtual influencer, who was launched in October 2020, has more than 24,000 followers on Instagram. The team behind her was unknown until now.

Rae was digitally created by computer-generated imagery (CGI) technology and powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The virtual influencer has fronted multiple campaigns with fashion brands like Moschino and Gucci, said CapitaLand in a separate press release.

In a press conference on Friday, the developer said it will be handing over usage rights for Rae to marketing and advertising agency network Dentsu.

Adding that the experiment with Rae has exceeded initial expectations, Ms Tan said CapitaLand believes the industry will "stand to gain" from its learnings with the project.

"(The COVID-19 pandemic) was the trigger that got us thinking about what we could do at a time whereby face-to-face interaction, physical interaction was almost impossible," she said on Friday.

"That was the time that our group CEO ... gave us a challenge, of all the things that we are doing for our tenants and our retailers, what else can we do?"