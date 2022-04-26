Logo
2 people taken to hospital after accident involving 3 vehicles along Yio Chu Kang Road
Screengrabs of TikTok videos by user @mcmodelsg showing the scene of accident.

26 Apr 2022 03:41PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 03:41PM)
SINGAPORE: Two people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital following an accident involving two cars and a van along Yio Chu Kang Road on Tuesday (Apr 26) morning. 

The collision occured at the junction of Yio Chu Kang Road and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The police said they were alerted to the accident at around 8.15am. A 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were conscious when they were taken to the hospital, they added.

The man was driving one of the cars and the woman was a passenger, police added. They did not say whether the two were travelling in the same vehicle.

Four videos posted on TikTok by user @mcmodelsg showed the scene of the accident. One video showed the shattered windshield of a car stuck on a pedestrian island at the traffic light, with its bonnet crushed from the impact. 

Other videos showed debris from the crash, including a road sign that had been knocked over. Police officers and SCDF personnel were also seen. 

Investigations are ongoing, police said.

Source: CNA/vc(ta)

