Chinese EV makers are reshaping the auto industry. Can legacy brands catch up?

SINGAPORE: For much of the 2000s and 2010s, the global auto industry was dominated by the same handful of Japanese, German and American manufacturers.

No Chinese manufacturer entered the top tiers of global vehicle production, while Tesla remained a niche player.

Rapid growth in China helped fuel record sales and profits for many of these legacy brands, and the industry's centre of gravity began shifting in the 2020s.

While Japan's Toyota and Germany's Volkswagen Group remain the world's two largest automakers, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers led by BYD have begun to rapidly gain global market share.

The cracks are beginning to show.

Honda Motor posted an operating loss of around 400 billion yen (US$2.55 billion) for the past financial year, its first in close to 70 years. Nissan announced in May 2025 that it would close factories and cut about 20,000 jobs globally amid weak sales in the US and China, and said last month it would cut 900 jobs in Europe.

In Singapore, the shift has been stark – BYD overtook Toyota as the country's most popular brand in 2025.

CNA analysed the market share of eight car brands over 12 years, selecting each because it ranked among Singapore's top three best-selling marques at least once during the period.

The fortunes of Singapore's six leading legacy brands have diverged. Mass-market brands – Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Mazda – saw market share decline from 2016 to 2025, while the two luxury marques, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, held steady or edged up.