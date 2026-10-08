LTA proposes merging COE car categories, with fees and rebates for different models

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has proposed merging categories A and B Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) for cars into a single category, and to introduce surcharges and rebates pegged to a car’s open market value.

Under the proposed fee-and-rebate system, the maximum price difference between a higher-end car and a mass-market car would be S$30,000 (US$23,000).

This means that buyers of higher-end electric vehicles (EVs) who currently pay Category A premiums, which have traditionally been lower than in Category B, could pay more as a result.

A public consultation for the proposal opened at 5pm on Thursday (Oct 8) and will end at 11.59pm on Nov 2. LTA will share its findings and recommendations by the first half of 2027.

Categories A and B have traditionally segmented the market for cars into smaller, less powerful models and larger, more powerful ones, based on engine capacity and power.

“However, advances in vehicle technology, particularly with the advent of EVs, have made these criteria less effective, with manufacturers increasingly able to adjust vehicle specifications to fit within existing Category A thresholds,” LTA said in a media release.

This has increased competition in Category A and narrowed its price gap with Category B. Category A premiums exceeded Category B premiums three times between February and June this year.

In the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday, Category A premiums closed at S$130,001 and Category B at S$130,100.