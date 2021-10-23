Car crashes into Ulu Pandan Community Club, 2 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A driver and his passenger were taken to hospital after their car crashed into Ulu Pandan Community Club on Friday (Oct 22) evening.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident at 170 Ghim Moh Road at about 6.40pm on Friday. The driver, 70, and his female passenger, 66, were conscious when taken to the hospital, they said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were taken to National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Mr Fauzul Hakim, who works in the building, said he saw broken glass on the right side of the entrance.