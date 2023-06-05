Car drives off with cyclist on bonnet after alleged altercation in Katong, 2 women assisting in police probe

SINGAPORE: A female cyclist was caught on camera jumping onto the bonnet of a car following an alleged altercation with the driver along East Coast Road on Friday (Jun 2).

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance along 112 East Coast Road on Friday at about 3.20pm.

The police are looking into a case of rash act. No injuries were reported in the incident, they added.

A video circulating on the Facebook group Beh Chia Lor on Sunday showed a cyclist clad in a blue helmet and yellow shirt standing in front of a dark grey car. It was unclear how the incident began.

Other cars could be heard sounding their horns, as the incident appeared to be obstructing the middle lane of the three-lane road.

After speaking on the phone, the cyclist could be seen jumping onto the bonnet of the car.

The car then accelerated in the direction of i12 Katong Mall, with the cyclist clinging to the bonnet as it crossed a junction.

In the video, the cyclist could be heard shouting as the car drove off. It is not known how the altercation ended.

The police said that two women, aged 31 and 49, are assisting with investigations.

