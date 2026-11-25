SINGAPORE: Just over a year after Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brand JMEV arrived in Singapore in July 2025, its showroom has shut its doors, raising questions about what happens to car owners when dealerships close.

It is not the first Chinese EV brand to make an abrupt exit. Another Chinese EV brand, Neta, also closed its doors in April last year, less than three months after its opening.

While dealership closures happen "from time to time", Associate Professor (Practice) Victor Kwan from SUSS Academy said the speed at which these two dealerships shut down was unusual.

"In the past, it's usually a case of gradual business decline and eventual shutdown," he said.

So what happens to car owners when a dealership closes before their vehicle's warranty expires? CNA takes a look at who is responsible for honouring the warranty and what recourse owners have if repairs or replacement parts become unavailable.

Does my car warranty remain valid if the dealer closes?

There are often two parts to a car warranty – the first three years undertaken by the factory, and extensions that may be offered by the dealers themselves.

"When the car is being marketed, the dealer will simply communicate the entire warranty period without clearly breaking down the two parts. As such, the public is often unaware," said Assoc Prof Kwan.

While a car warranty is a contractual promise that remains legally valid, who the warrantor is affects how enforceable it is likely to be after a dealer or distributor winds up.

Mr James Gomez, associate director at Edmond Pereira Law Corporation, said that if the manufacturer is the warrantor, the warranty is unaffected by the dealer's closure and the owner's rights stay against the manufacturer.

However, if the distributor is the warrantor – which Mr Gomez said is common in Singapore – should the distributor close, the owner's warranty claim becomes a claim in the liquidation alongside those of other unsecured creditors.

"The owner is legally entitled, but may recover only a fraction of the claim, or nothing. Once the company is dissolved, there is no one left to claim against," said Mr Gomez.

Even in cases where the manufacturer is the warrantor, director of law firm Legal Solutions Patrick Yeo noted that it remains up in the air whether these warranties are enforceable against manufacturers without a Singapore presence.

The cost of litigation needed to enforce a warranty against an overseas-domiciled manufacturer would also be an issue.

Will another dealer take over the warranty?

Legally, no one steps into the dealer's shoes automatically. But manufacturers often arrange for a new distributor or appointed workshop to maintain warranty support, as orphaned owners may damage the brand.

"That is a commercial decision, not a legal obligation. Owners should ask for it to be confirmed in writing," said Mr Gomez.

In practice, a dealer or distributor ceasing operations for any particular brand that intends to stay in the motor retail business in Singapore would typically work out the transition of after-sales services and support for existing owners, said Mr Yeo.

Whether the remaining years of the warranty will be honoured is typically subject to the goodwill of the manufacturer or its new dealer or agent, if appointed.

Can owners claim directly from an overseas manufacturer?

Consumers can claim directly against a manufacturer operating overseas if the manufacturer is party to the warranty.

However, in many cases, the buyer's contract is with the Singapore distributor, not the overseas manufacturer.

If the warranty booklet names the manufacturer as the warrantor, the owner has a direct claim. Even then, enforcing it against a foreign company may mean overseas proceedings – often too costly for the value of a typical warranty repair, said Mr Gomez.