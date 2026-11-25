CNA Explains: What happens to your car warranty if a dealer shuts down in Singapore?
The abrupt closures of two Chinese EV dealerships in Singapore have raised concerns over vehicle warranties, servicing and consumer protection. CNA looks at what car owners should know when dealers exit the market.
SINGAPORE: Just over a year after Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brand JMEV arrived in Singapore in July 2025, its showroom has shut its doors, raising questions about what happens to car owners when dealerships close.
It is not the first Chinese EV brand to make an abrupt exit. Another Chinese EV brand, Neta, also closed its doors in April last year, less than three months after its opening.
While dealership closures happen "from time to time", Associate Professor (Practice) Victor Kwan from SUSS Academy said the speed at which these two dealerships shut down was unusual.
"In the past, it's usually a case of gradual business decline and eventual shutdown," he said.
So what happens to car owners when a dealership closes before their vehicle's warranty expires? CNA takes a look at who is responsible for honouring the warranty and what recourse owners have if repairs or replacement parts become unavailable.
Does my car warranty remain valid if the dealer closes?
There are often two parts to a car warranty – the first three years undertaken by the factory, and extensions that may be offered by the dealers themselves.
"When the car is being marketed, the dealer will simply communicate the entire warranty period without clearly breaking down the two parts. As such, the public is often unaware," said Assoc Prof Kwan.
While a car warranty is a contractual promise that remains legally valid, who the warrantor is affects how enforceable it is likely to be after a dealer or distributor winds up.
Mr James Gomez, associate director at Edmond Pereira Law Corporation, said that if the manufacturer is the warrantor, the warranty is unaffected by the dealer's closure and the owner's rights stay against the manufacturer.
However, if the distributor is the warrantor – which Mr Gomez said is common in Singapore – should the distributor close, the owner's warranty claim becomes a claim in the liquidation alongside those of other unsecured creditors.
"The owner is legally entitled, but may recover only a fraction of the claim, or nothing. Once the company is dissolved, there is no one left to claim against," said Mr Gomez.
Even in cases where the manufacturer is the warrantor, director of law firm Legal Solutions Patrick Yeo noted that it remains up in the air whether these warranties are enforceable against manufacturers without a Singapore presence.
The cost of litigation needed to enforce a warranty against an overseas-domiciled manufacturer would also be an issue.
Will another dealer take over the warranty?
Legally, no one steps into the dealer's shoes automatically. But manufacturers often arrange for a new distributor or appointed workshop to maintain warranty support, as orphaned owners may damage the brand.
"That is a commercial decision, not a legal obligation. Owners should ask for it to be confirmed in writing," said Mr Gomez.
In practice, a dealer or distributor ceasing operations for any particular brand that intends to stay in the motor retail business in Singapore would typically work out the transition of after-sales services and support for existing owners, said Mr Yeo.
Whether the remaining years of the warranty will be honoured is typically subject to the goodwill of the manufacturer or its new dealer or agent, if appointed.
Can owners claim directly from an overseas manufacturer?
Consumers can claim directly against a manufacturer operating overseas if the manufacturer is party to the warranty.
However, in many cases, the buyer's contract is with the Singapore distributor, not the overseas manufacturer.
If the warranty booklet names the manufacturer as the warrantor, the owner has a direct claim. Even then, enforcing it against a foreign company may mean overseas proceedings – often too costly for the value of a typical warranty repair, said Mr Gomez.
What if replacement parts or repair services are unavailable?
For common brands, car owners can seek repair services or parts from third-party workshops, as they should be easily available. EVs have much fewer parts than traditional cars, but are mostly driven by software, which is proprietary to the factory and may not be easily accessible to third-party workshops.
The recent case of JMEV showcases a tricky situation as only 28 of the brand’s vehicles have been registered in Singapore, said Assoc Prof Kwan.
He suggested that owners of these vehicles check whether the brand is being sold in Malaysia.
"Driving there for parts and repairs is possible," he said.
Sourcing replacement parts from overseas may also not be straightforward.
Car owners would have to order the parts they need with exact part numbers, which can be very precise and confusing even for authorised workshops, Assoc Prof Kwan said.
What if I've paid a deposit but haven’t received my car?
A buyer who has paid a deposit with a dealer before delivery is entitled to a refund because the dealer has failed to deliver what has been paid for.
But how much you stand to recover depends on whether the dealer still has any money.
Mr Gomez said that if the company still exists and has assets, a buyer can demand a refund, go to the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) for mediation, or file a claim in the Small Claims Tribunals or the courts.
If the dealer is in liquidation, on the other hand, a buyer can file a proof of debt with the liquidator with supporting documents, though any payout is subject to the assets available and the buyer's ranking as a creditor, said Assoc Prof Kwan.
If the deposit was paid by credit card, Mr Gomez recommended that the buyer ask the card issuer about a chargeback as soon as possible, since chargebacks have time limits.
Must dealers inform customers before shutting down?
In Singapore, motor dealerships are not licensed, and no regulator approves their exits.
There is no legal requirement in Singapore for car dealers to notify customers or arrange continued support before closing.
However, this does not mean a dealer can simply walk away from its obligations, as existing contracts remain binding until the company is wound up, and failing to perform them is a breach of contract, said Mr Gomez.
"A dealer that keeps taking deposits when it knows, or ought to know, that it cannot deliver may be committing an unfair practice under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act," he said.
How can consumers protect themselves before buying a car?
Looking for established manufacturer brands and authorised dealers with a long track record in Singapore is one way consumers can protect themselves, experts said.
Before paying or signing for anything, consumers should read the warranty terms to find out who the warrantor actually is, Mr Gomez said.
"A warranty backed by the manufacturer or an insurer gives better protection than one from the dealer alone," said Mr Gomez.
Customers can also consider dealers accredited under the CaseTrust-SVTA accreditation scheme, which offers deposit protection.
Assoc Prof Kwan said it is critical for consumers to do their due diligence before buying a car, including looking at how long the dealer has been in business.
"For an established dealer with several brands, one of their brands may occasionally still shut down or exit the market. But even in this case, the corporate parent will still be around to honour warranty, servicing, refunds (and so on). It's much safer," he said.
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