Man, 31, dies more than a month after suffering burns in Bukit Panjang car blaze

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man has died, more than a month after a car he was driving burst into flames in a Bukit Panjang car park.

The incident happened in the early hours of Jul 3. Distressing video footage circulated on social media showed the man on fire, screaming as he stumbled out of his burning car at Block 218 Petir Road.

The man was conscious when he was taken to Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries.

Police told CNA on Tuesday (Aug 22) that he died on Aug 11. Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told CNA that it was alerted to the incident at about 4am, adding that a car was "fully engulfed in flames" when it arrived at the scene.

SCDF said it extinguished the fire using compressed air foam jets, adding that the blaze damaged three other vehicles.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.