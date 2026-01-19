Over 220 firms shut in 2025, vehicles towed: Inside the turbulence of the car leasing industry

SINGAPORE: When 34-year-old private hire driver Chua found out in November that the company he was leasing the car from, Autobahn Rent A Car, was facing financial trouble, a salesperson assured him that it would be business as usual.

He had begun renting from the company since September and depended on the car as his only source of income. But the assurances soon proved hollow.

Autobahn Rent A Car and its related businesses were reported to owe creditors more than S$300 million (US$233 million). On Dec 26, their application for creditor protection was dismissed by the High Court.

Just three days later, on Dec 29, Mr Chua, who wanted to be known only by his surname, was informed that the company would be suspending operations.

He had paid a S$500 deposit on the car, but was told he could “continue to drive the vehicle to offset the deposit”.

“Then, when I checked the road tax, I found out that it had expired.”

With the road tax lapsed, Mr Chua has been unable to drive the car since Dec 29, nor has he been able to get his deposit back.

He was forced to scramble for alternative work. Previously earning about S$200 a day as a private hire driver, he now earns around S$110 a day in his new role as a home mover.

On Wednesday (Jan 7), the vehicle was towed away by Autobahn's creditors.

“I’ve had no luck (finding a new car), I’m still searching and asking around,” he said.

The closure of several big players in the car leasing sector have made headlines in recent months, which have impacted drivers like Mr Chua.

Car sharing firm Shariot — part of the same business group as Autobahn — paused its rental services on Dec 31 “until further notice”, citing "internal business restructuring and service review".

Earlier in December, car leasing firm SRS Auto came under investigation for possible money laundering activities.

In response to queries from CNA, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) said that as of Dec 24, 2025, there were 1,634 entities that are in the business of renting and leasing of private cars without a driver.

Between Jan 1 and Dec 24 last year, 227 of these entities had ceased operations. This represents about 12 per cent of the industry that has shuttered in 2025.