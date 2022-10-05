Ulu Pandan to be 1st of 4 'car-lite' HDB estates with less parking and more walking, cycling paths

SINGAPORE: Four public housing estates will be designated as "car-lite" from Oct 31, with parking spaces reduced to make way for more public facilities and greenery, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a joint press release on Wednesday (Oct 5).

The estates - Ulu Pandan, Mount Pleasant, Tengah and the Keppel Club site, which is part of the Greater Southern Waterfront - will be "planned upfront with good public transport, walking and cycling connections", the authorities said.

With limited parking provision, lots will be prioritised for residents in these precincts.

Two other areas - Tanjong Rhu and Pearl’s Hill - will also be gazetted by LTA as car-lite, while Bayshore's existing car-lite area will be expanded.

Ulu Pandan will be Singapore's first car-lite HDB precinct, designed for residents to adopt "green modes of commuting", HDB and LTA said. The first Build-to-Order (BTO) flats there are expected to be launched in the upcoming November 2022 sales exercise.

Parking spaces will be reduced in precincts near Dover MRT station to free up space for other uses such as shared community spaces, pedestrian and cycling paths, parks and greenery, the authorities said.

Residents of the new public housing projects in Ulu Pandan will have convenient access to rail and bus services, with sheltered elevated linkways connecting them directly to Dover MRT station and barrier-free accessibility to bus stops along Commonwealth Avenue.

There will also be a network of walking and cycling paths, allowing convenient access to the neighbourhood centre and key amenities in Ghim Moh via the Park Connector Network.