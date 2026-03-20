Car rental demand surges ahead of Hari Raya, leaving some unable to secure vehicles

SINGAPORE: Demand for car rentals has picked up ahead of the Hari Raya festive weekend, but not everyone has been able to secure a vehicle.

Some operators say they have had to turn away customers, with bookings coming in earlier than usual and demand rising by up to 20 per cent.

Industry players believe the surge could have stemmed from more vehicles being locked into longer-term rentals, leaving fewer options for short-term festive demand.

FAMILIES SHARE RIDES AMID TIGHTER SUPPLY

At car rental firm Ride Now, vehicles are already fully booked, with reservations made as early as two months in advance – mostly by regular customers.

With limited availability and higher fuel prices, some could be sharing vehicles among family members, noted Mr Travis Seah, the firm’s manager.

“We do see vehicles that have more than one driver a lot more. So they might be sharing, but they are not letting us know,” he said.

“But if there are vehicles that have two or three named drivers within the family, it could be them car-sharing during this rental period.”

Mr Seah added that enquiries from first-time renters have jumped by about 50 per cent, although many were unable to secure a car in time.