Man charged with deflating tyres of five cars at Woodlands carpark

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man was on Thursday (Nov 21) charged with causing public nuisance by deflating the tyres of five cars at a carpark in Woodlands.

Benjamin Chia Yit Loong is also accused of placing flyers on the windshields of the cars at the carpark at Blocks 517A and Blk 519A, Woodlands Drive 14.

He allegedly did this between 10am and 12pm on Tuesday.

He faces a single charge of causing annoyance to the public, which carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000 (US$1,500), or both punishments.

The prosecution requested that the case be adjourned for a week for further investigations, and Chia was released on bail of S$5,000.