Dementia Singapore app users' personal data potentially compromised in cyber incident

SINGAPORE: The personal data of some members of Dementia Singapore's CARA mobile application may have been compromised in a cybersecurity incident earlier this month, said the social service agency.

The incident occurred on Nov 1 and involved unauthorised notifications being sent to some members, it said in an email seen by CNA.

Preliminary investigations found that names, email addresses, phone numbers and membership IDs may have been affected. But no NRIC numbers were affected, Dementia Singapore said.

The agency did not disclose how many members may have been affected.

CARA is a membership programme by Dementia Singapore that supports people living with dementia and their caregivers through a mobile app.

It replaces the National Council of Social Service's Safe Return Card initiative, which helps members of the public identify and assist people living with dementia who may become lost.

The app provides a unique QR code identifier for members living with dementia and allows multiple caregivers to link their accounts to a loved one and receive notifications. Members can also access rewards and benefits from participating partners.