Firms will have time to adapt to carbon tax changes, authorities to provide financial support: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: Adjustments in Singapore’s carbon tax should be calibrated and made carefully so as to allow businesses enough time to adapt and stay competitive, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong in Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 12).

Setting the correct carbon price will guide investment decisions and spur companies to decarbonise, but it can also bring about higher costs for businesses and consumers, he noted.

“We should calibrate and pace the adjustment carefully to give companies sufficient time to adapt, put in place decarbonisation measures and stay competitive,” said Mr Gan.

Authorities will complement the carbon tax with financial support for businesses, he said, citing the S$180 million Enterprise Sustainability Programme which was rolled out last October.

The Government will also consider how to help ease cost increases, especially for lower-income households, as a higher carbon tax will have an “indirect impact” on households, the minister said.

For instance, when the carbon tax was first introduced in 2019, the Government provided additional U-Save utility rebates for three years, he noted. A programme that provides eligible households with vouchers to offset the cost of energy-efficient appliances was also subsequently introduced.

Mr Gan was responding to a motion on climate change moved by Members of Parliament (MPs) from the People’s Action Party, calling for the Government to enhance green financing, create more green jobs, among others.

In a wide-ranging debate that lasted more than five hours, a central focus was on increasing carbon taxes, seen as a critical tool in Singapore’s transition to a greener future.

The country’s existing carbon tax, which will be in place until 2023, is currently pegged at S$5 per tonne of emissions. Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has said that a revised carbon tax rate for 2024 will be announced in this year’s Budget.