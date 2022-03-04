Singapore launches new initiative to attract more locals to manufacturing sector under economic plan for 2030

SINGAPORE: Singapore will launch a new initiative to attract more locals to join its manufacturing sector, while redoubling efforts to nurture a “vibrant core” of homegrown manufacturers, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Friday (Mar 4).

These are steps that the country is taking to achieve its Manufacturing 2030 vision. First announced in 2021, the goal is to grow the sector’s value-add by 50 per cent over the next 10 years.

“Good progress” has been made, said Mr Gan, noting that manufacturing grew “very significantly” by 13.2 per cent last year. The sector also attracted S$8.5 billion in total fixed asset investment, which will create more than 6,000 jobs when the projects are completed.

As a further push, more efforts will go into growing what the minister called “a vibrant core of Singapore global manufacturers” that are innovative and can deliver distinctive offerings to customers.

“Our economic agencies will provide bespoke support for manufacturers with strong potential, to deepen their capabilities and expand their global reach,” he added in a speech delivered during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate.

Mr Gan also spoke on the need to develop a strong local pipeline of talent and ensure that Singaporeans can access good jobs in the sector. To do so, companies will have to offer attractive career progression pathways in line with technological changes, and ensure these prospects are accessible, he said.

“We will therefore launch the M2030 Careers Initiative to work with the industry on achieving this, targeting especially our graduates from the polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) who have been trained with industry-relevant skills,” he told the House.

The new career initiative will include the development of a handbook for employers, covering a range of best practices and resources to help manufacturers develop structured career progression pathways for their employees.

The Singapore Precision Engineering and Technology Association, which is developing the handbook with industry partners and the institutes of higher learning, will identify and work with at least 20 companies to pilot the adoption of these practices and pathways.

“High-quality internship opportunities” for ITE students will also be available, with authorities hoping to secure 200 of such roles from 60 firms by the end of this year.

In addition, an Accelerated Pathways for Technicians and Assistant Engineers (Manufacturing) Grant will be piloted with selected companies.

This, according to Mr Gan, will support companies to hire and train ITE graduates for critical technician and assistant engineer roles through on-the-job training, with career progression and competitive salaries.