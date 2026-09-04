Eligibility for caregiver support schemes to be broadened for people with intellectual disabilities, autism

SINGAPORE: People with intellectual disabilities or autism who have significant care needs will be able to qualify for four government financial support schemes under broadened eligibility criteria from 2027, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Friday (Sep 4).

The change will apply to the Home Caregiving Grant (HCG), the Migrant Domestic Worker Levy Concession for Persons with Disabilities, the Caregivers Training Grant and the Pioneer Generation Disability Assistance Scheme.

Currently, eligibility for some forms of caregiver support is tied to a person's ability to perform Activities of Daily Living (ADLs).

For example, the HCG provides monthly cash payouts to help defray caregiving costs for people living in the community who require assistance with at least three ADLs.

However, Mr Ong said there is a "small group" of people with intellectual disabilities or autism who have significant care needs but may not qualify for the grant.

“They may be able to perform the ADLs, but they have significant care needs and are not adequately reflected by an ADL assessment,” he said.

“We will therefore adjust the current policy, broaden the eligibility criteria to include such care needs of persons with intellectual disabilities or autism.”

While the government had previously received feedback to lower the HCG threshold to allow people who need help with two ADLs to qualify, Mr Ong said doing so would broaden the scope of the scheme "multiple times" and dilute its objective of directing resources towards those with higher levels of functional impairment who need assistance most.